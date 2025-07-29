Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Position Increased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 219.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Schneider National by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 4,856.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Stock Performance

SNDR stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNDR. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W upgraded Schneider National to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Schneider National

Schneider National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.