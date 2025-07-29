Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

SAH opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.62. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $89.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SAH. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 31,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,182,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 605,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,448,128.45. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,502,062 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

See Also

