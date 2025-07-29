Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,447 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Toro by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 90,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $883,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,749.54. This trade represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $356,740.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,930.22. The trade was a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Toro Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:TTC opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. Toro Company has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $97.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average of $74.56.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Toro’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Toro’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson set a $76.00 price target on shares of Toro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.75.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

