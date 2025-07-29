Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 2,671 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of Matson worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,025,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $542,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Matson by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 753,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,590,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Matson by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,432,000 after purchasing an additional 117,545 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Matson by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 484,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,321,000 after purchasing an additional 61,204 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 416,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Matson news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.76 per share, with a total value of $307,563.52. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,196.80. This represents a 50.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total value of $200,923.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,811.28. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $108.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.33. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $169.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.16). Matson had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MATX. Wall Street Zen downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.67.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

