Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 3,575 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIII. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

In other news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero acquired 5,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 54,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,674.70. This trade represents a 10.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. UBS Group cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GIII opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $583.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.