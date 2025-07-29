Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Shares in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 107,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,000.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2,460.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 57.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 870.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,334.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of GXO stock opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GXO. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.