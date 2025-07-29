Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 128,637 Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Artivion by 104.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 42,737 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the 1st quarter worth about $7,650,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artivion during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $253,692.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 178,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,790. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $74,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,189.73. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,525. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AORT opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.64 and a beta of 1.62. Artivion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). Artivion had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $98.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AORT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Artivion in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

