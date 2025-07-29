Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 179,131 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 179,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.11% of MP Materials as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MP. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 119,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 47.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE:MP opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.78 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 48.41% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MP Materials from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MP Materials from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

Get Our Latest Report on MP Materials

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.