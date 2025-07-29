Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 338,841 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 338,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,000.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,039,470.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 724,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,263,191.55. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,253,944.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 289,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,422.62. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,181 shares of company stock worth $4,043,240. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.91. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $22.74.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.