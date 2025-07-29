Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 54,949 Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.08% of Black Hills as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 59.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 1,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Black Hills stock opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.66. Black Hills Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.73 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 12.67%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

