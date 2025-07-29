Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Holdings in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,566 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 99,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 230,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho lowered Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Roth Capital lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.46.

Shares of MUR opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $41.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $665.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

