Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 569.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE APLE opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 7.7%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 121.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APLE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 700,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,931.92. This trade represents a 1.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,120 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.