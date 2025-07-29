Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 2,118 Shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 383.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in Lincoln National by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE LNC opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Lincoln National Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,429,929.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,463.56. This trade represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,393.30. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

