Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 658 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.41% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSII. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 287,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,257 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 398.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 160,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

HSII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Friday, June 13th.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.52, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.54.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $287.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.42 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

