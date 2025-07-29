Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 6,688 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.14% of Travel + Leisure worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,299,000 after purchasing an additional 180,059 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,544,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,822,000 after purchasing an additional 163,804 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,304,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 112,883 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $63.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.64.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Jeffrey Myers sold 110,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $6,911,462.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 142,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,328.49. The trade was a 43.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 8,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $510,430.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,800. This represents a 29.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,474 shares of company stock valued at $19,908,918 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho raised Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

