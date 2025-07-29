Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Shares in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 377,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACS. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PACS Group by 1,212.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,097,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,389,000 after buying an additional 1,013,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PACS Group by 6,291.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after buying an additional 954,548 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PACS Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,254,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,002,000 after buying an additional 878,358 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of PACS Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,760,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of PACS Group by 868.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 759,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after buying an additional 681,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PACS opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. PACS Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $43.92.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

