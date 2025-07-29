Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 45,158 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,000.

Get SouthState alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,531,000 after acquiring an additional 93,312 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,598,000 after acquiring an additional 95,841 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,093,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,856,000 after acquiring an additional 51,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 964,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,487,000 after acquiring an additional 121,591 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 773,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,982,000 after acquiring an additional 42,041 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SSB. Raymond James Financial set a $110.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of SouthState from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.27.

SouthState Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $97.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.35. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $77.74 and a twelve month high of $114.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.32. SouthState had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $840.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

SouthState Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.