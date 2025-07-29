Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 13,196 TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,196 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $108,688,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $385.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.40 and a 200 day moving average of $315.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.64. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $266.26 and a twelve month high of $495.68.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 11.23%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Stephens lowered their price target on TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.27.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total transaction of $540,483.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,036.86. This trade represents a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

