Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 41,573 Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,573 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 135,500.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Thor Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Thor Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thor Industries

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.40 per share, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 136,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,560. This represents a 2.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE THO opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.15 and a 52 week high of $118.85.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.74. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thor Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.