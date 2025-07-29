Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,602 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.13% of Genworth Financial worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNW. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Genworth Financial from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

NYSE GNW opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.06. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.97%.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

