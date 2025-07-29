Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stock Holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,308 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 5,363,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,845,000 after buying an additional 363,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,249,000 after buying an additional 366,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Nuvalent by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,297,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,601,000 after buying an additional 215,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,284,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,557,000 after acquiring an additional 272,738 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,204,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nuvalent from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

In other Nuvalent news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,954.68. The trade was a 24.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $2,221,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,490,330.74. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,857. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $81.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.11. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.53 and a twelve month high of $113.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

