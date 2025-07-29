Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 408,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 30,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXC opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $706.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

