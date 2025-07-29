Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Alkami Technology by 114,550.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 7,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $203,341.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 238,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,557.92. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 20,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $577,551.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 430,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,202,031.80. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,690 shares of company stock valued at $785,288. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALKT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

