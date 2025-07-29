Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $3.16 Million Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,543 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.13% of ACV Auctions worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACVA. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in ACV Auctions by 464.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ACV Auctions by 3,005.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 34,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $551,140.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 379,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,309.85. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 340,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,616.96. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,669 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,351. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

ACV Auctions Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

