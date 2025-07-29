Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $3.88 Million Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,108 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.12% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,443.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 5,500 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $32,890.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 999,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,528.92. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -11.59%.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

