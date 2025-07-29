Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $4.05 Million Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,257 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 5.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 203.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 29,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

PCVX opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

