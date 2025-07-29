Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.29 Million in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,428 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in WSFS Financial by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 892,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,283,000 after purchasing an additional 109,519 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 72.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSFS opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.53. WSFS Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

