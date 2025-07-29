Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.32 Million in Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000.

Get Quaker Houghton alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Quaker Houghton by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Quaker Houghton by 390.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Quaker Houghton by 25.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Quaker Houghton by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Houghton by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KWR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Quaker Houghton from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quaker Houghton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.25.

Quaker Houghton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. Quaker Houghton has a one year low of $95.91 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.32.

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Quaker Houghton had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $442.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Quaker Houghton’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Houghton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Quaker Houghton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Quaker Houghton Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Houghton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Houghton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.