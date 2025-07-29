Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.57 Million in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $199,584.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,248.96. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $3,857,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 928,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,517,319.02. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

East West Bancorp stock opened at $103.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.05. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

