Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.61 Million in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.07% of Air Lease as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 190,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $568,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 146,316 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,064.60. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AL opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78. Air Lease Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $60.41. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Air Lease had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $738.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

AL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

