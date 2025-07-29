Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.74 Million in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 218,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.21% of DNOW at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DNOW alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in DNOW by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in DNOW by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in DNOW by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in DNOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

DNOW Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. DNOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. DNOW had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DNOW

DNOW Company Profile

(Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.