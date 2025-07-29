Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.79 Million in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.26% of ANI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ANIP stock opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.36 and a beta of 0.57. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $197.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.75 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANIP shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $52,921.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 89,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,400,112.79. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Mutz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 107,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,487,312.65. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $345,222. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

