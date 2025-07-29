Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in PVH were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 15.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,161,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,284,000 after acquiring an additional 807,301 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,373,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,035,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 566,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318,731 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 679,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,885,000 after acquiring an additional 154,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVH opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.90. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $59.28 and a one year high of $113.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.11.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.06. PVH had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on PVH from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $98.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

In other news, CEO Stefan Larsson acquired 15,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,222,476.96. This represents a 6.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jesper Andersen acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,649.60. This represents a 441.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

