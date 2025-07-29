Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $3.67 Million Investment in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 149,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,289 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $36,761,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALV. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $168,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,041.76. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV opened at $116.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.30. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Autoliv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 31.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

