Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.11% of Crane NXT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CXT. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Crane NXT by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,351,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after acquiring an additional 597,537 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Crane NXT by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,021,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,470,000 after purchasing an additional 499,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,754,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Crane NXT by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 993,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,048,000 after purchasing an additional 451,814 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Crane NXT by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,337,000 after buying an additional 336,765 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CXT. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Crane NXT from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Crane NXT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane NXT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of CXT stock opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.29. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1 year low of $41.54 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.75.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.46 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 11.17%. Crane NXT’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is 23.37%.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

