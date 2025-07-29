Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 61,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NVE by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in NVE by 0.9% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 43,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NVE by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in NVE by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NVE by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVEC opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. NVE Corporation has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $305.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.15.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 23.16%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

