Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 1,839 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.25% of La-Z-Boy worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

LZB opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.11. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.26. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $48.31.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $570.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.44 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

