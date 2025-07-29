Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 25,202 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,202 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.35% of QuinStreet worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $940.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,663.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $269.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

QNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Report on QuinStreet

QuinStreet Profile

(Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.