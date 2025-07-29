Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 5,519 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at $535,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 893,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after acquiring an additional 151,541 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 27.6% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 72,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at $324,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Trading Down 1.9%

American Assets Trust stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $108.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

