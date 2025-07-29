Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 29,133 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,133 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000.

Get MasTec alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in MasTec by 547.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 45,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 38,738 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 67.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at $513,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

MasTec Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $187.36 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.96 and a 12-month high of $188.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.75.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $461,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,782 shares in the company, valued at $6,122,051.98. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 194,249 shares in the company, valued at $33,993,575. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.