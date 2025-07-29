Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 38,025 Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.12% of Silicon Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 14.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 153,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,908 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.2% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $57,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,989.40. The trade was a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Conrad sold 4,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total transaction of $528,604.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,856. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,626 shares of company stock worth $1,509,319. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $136.21 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $160.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.58 and a 200 day moving average of $128.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $177.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.48 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

See Also

