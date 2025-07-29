Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 39,351 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 39,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,967,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 221.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 50,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $225,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of SIGI opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $103.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.24). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Selective Insurance Group news, EVP Joseph Eppers bought 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.82 per share, with a total value of $107,701.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,635.44. This represents a 12.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 2,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $151,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,337.40. The trade was a 8.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

