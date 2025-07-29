Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 42,235 Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,495,000 after buying an additional 70,919 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 212,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACA opened at $88.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.11 and a 12-month high of $113.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.44.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.95 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.00%. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 12.58%.

In other Arcosa news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $744,422.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,406.40. This represents a 40.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric D. Hurst sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $73,955.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,199.84. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

