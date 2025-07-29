Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 73,293 Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 73,293 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.53. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $285.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

