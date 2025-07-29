Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 20,919 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,919 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,963,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,468,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,498,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,064,000 after acquiring an additional 217,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,988,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,488,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,193,000 after acquiring an additional 167,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Baird R W cut Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of HSIC opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $82.49. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.39.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.