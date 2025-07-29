Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 2,500 Shares of CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.55% of CPB worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get CPB alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of CPB by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 563,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 34,528 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CPB by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CPB by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CPB by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CPB by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $72,747.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,711 shares in the company, valued at $518,596.41. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $92,357.43. Following the transaction, the director owned 72,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,668.62. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,764 shares of company stock valued at $352,386. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPB Stock Performance

NYSE CPF opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $737.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42. CPB Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25.

CPB (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.80 million. CPB had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CPB Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CPB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. CPB’s payout ratio is currently 48.43%.

CPB Company Profile

(Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CPB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.