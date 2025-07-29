Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 3,822 Shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 243,722 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 42.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 114.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 15.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In related news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $92,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 599,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,467.82. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $328.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

