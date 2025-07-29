Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $3.45 Million Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.08% of Piper Sandler Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 131.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.1%

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $314.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.86. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $202.91 and a 1-year high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $357.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.99 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PIPR. Wolfe Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $339.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

