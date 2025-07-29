Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 146,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000.

Get Solaris Energy Infrastructure alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEI. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $15,188,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $9,437,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $7,439,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $5,782,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $5,137,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEI shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 1.09. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

Insider Transactions at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In other news, Director Aj Teague purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.77 per share, with a total value of $26,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 98,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,747.43. This represents a 1.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.78 per share, with a total value of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,039,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,634,364.06. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.