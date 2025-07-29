Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 126,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,141,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,166,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,766,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,763,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,536,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UCB opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $35.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UCB. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

